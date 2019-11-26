Do you hold a PPF account or planning to open one? Here are some salient features of the scheme, you should be aware of

A PPF account cannot be opened in the joint names, nor can it be opened by an NRI (Non-Resident Indian).

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the many small saving investment schemes, offered by India Post. The scheme can be started with minimal investment amount and offers a tax deduction on the deposit under section 80C and the interest is also completely tax-free. According to experts, investing in PPF can be considered as an alternative to investing in debt instruments. The maturity term of PPF is 15 years. Other than this, the scheme comes with many other features.

Here are some salient features of the scheme, which subscribers should know about;