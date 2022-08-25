DLF launches The Valley Gardens at Panchkula



Realty major DLF today announced the launch of its latest development – The Valley Gardens – a collection of luxury homes, in Panchkula, Haryana. It is nestled in the foothills of the Shivaliks, with stunning views of the Morni Hills and the Shivalik range.

Spread over 34 acres (13.76 hectares), a limited collection of only 424 luxury independent floors, The Valley Gardens supplements the existing 175-acre site of The Valley, a highly sought-after residential development in Panchkula and home to over 1,400 families. The Valley Gardens offers residences with 4 bedrooms and a study, on independent floors, with a uniform plot size of 500 sq yards (418.75 sq. mtrs).

Commenting on the launch, Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Ltd, said, “In the past two years, we have witnessed a phenomenal response to low-rise independent floors by buyers in the Delhi NCR region. Add to it, the location of The Valley Gardens, at the foothill of the Shivalik range, where the green valley offers fresh and pure air, rare in most metros. The development will be a part of DLF’s celebrated ecosystem, and the greatest asset possible – the bounties of nature. As more and more families seek an alternative to life in crowded metros without sacrificing the luxury, Panchkula and The Valley Gardens become increasingly attractive.”

Designed by eminent architect Hafeez Contractor, with the finest facilities and amenities that could once be found only in metropolitan cities, The Valley Gardens combines a truly international lifestyle with the joys of being close to nature. With a contemporary classic façade and two large balconies for every unit, residences at The Valley Gardens will come with stilt parking and four floors, and a sizeable basement with dedicated staff room, as well as a storage area for each unit. It is modelled completely on the qualities of an integrated and secured community equipped with state-of-the-art security systems, including security cameras and a squad of trained security guards, patrolling at all times.

Overlooking the natural, serene, Shivalik hills, with two rivers nearby, the landscaping for The Valley Gardens is designed by the award-winning landscape firm MPFP, New York.

Residents can look forward to jogging, nature walks at the riverside, wide paved tree-lined boulevards, and thoughtful touches like a water recycling system. They can enjoy a 6.5 km drive to the Bir Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary and a 15 km drive to the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. And Chandigarh is in close proximity.

Ohri adds, “This is a first-of-its-kind property in the region offering the perfect blend of luxury and country living, that has become so popular after the pandemic. The spacious independent floors will allow multi-generational families to continue to live together with ample privacy. We have seen that the values of properties in The Valley have nearly doubled, as more and more people wish to move to a location like this. Buyers from Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi NCR and even Himachal Pradesh have shown a high level of interest to live in Panchkula.”

The location is enviable, with excellent access to NH-22, situated 10 minutes from Chandigarh and three hours from Shimla. Panchkula is linked to Ambala – Shimla by NH-22 and NH-21. The Valley Gardens, located on the Zirakpur – Panchkula – Kalka Highway, will have a direct access from NH-22 with an upcoming 45 meters road. Excellent educational institutions and super-speciality medical facilities are nearby.