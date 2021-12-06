DLF Cyber City Developers awarded US Green Building Council’s LEED Zero Water Certification

LEED Zero Water Certification recognizes buildings that achieve a potable water use balance of zero over a period of 12 months.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), the rental arm of DLF Ltd, has been awarded the USGBC’S LEED Zero Water Certification, which is certified by Green Business Certification Inc.

In India, DCCDL is now the first commercial developer and the largest globally to achieve LEED Zero Water for Cybercity, Gurugram. DCCDL is now the world’s first project owner to exceed one million LEED Zero certified gross square feet of space. This also makes DCCDL the global leader in LEED Zero Water.

LEED Zero verifies the achievement of net zero goals and signals market leadership in the built environment. As the built-environment continues to raise standards for a regenerative future, LEED Zero is becoming the new goal for many buildings, communities and cities across the globe.

“The LEED Zero Water certification bestowed on DCCDL has elevated us to the global leaderboard for environment and sustainability practices. It is an honour for the country and DCCDL as we continue to build world class assets which are environmently friendly and sustainable. This certification is given after achieving LEED Platinium Rating by the US Green Business Council. This reiterates our commitment to our stakeholders and the eco system we operate in,” said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director Rental Business.

“Our Engineering and Technical teams are committed to water conservation. We have been implementing innovative solutions to reduce the usage of freshwater by implementing water-efficient technologies which maximises usage of recycled water and also generates alternative sources of water. LEED Zero Water is a testament to DCCDL’s commitment to net zero goals and we are working towards getting the remaining part of our portfolio certified also,” said Gautam Dey, Executive Director, Engineering.

“LEED Zero Water Certification is yet another milestone for DLF in terms of their commitments to net zero goals and also distinguish them from their peers. LEED Zero water certification validates DLF’s position as a global leader and a responsible organisation in its commitment towards sustainability and water conservation,” said Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director – GBCI-Southeast Asia & Middle East, GBCI.