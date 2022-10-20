The eligible Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, a Central Government statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, will get up to Rs 13,806 as Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB). The announcement comes just a few days ahead of Diwali 2022.

In an official communication dated 19th October 2022, the EPFO said, “Approval of the Competent Authority for grant of advance against the Productivity Linked Bonus for the eligible Group C and Group B (Non-gazetted) employees of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization for the year 2021-22 is conveyed herewith against the Productivity Linked Bonus equal to 60 (Sixty) days’ wages subject to the maximum of Rs 13806/- (rupees Thirteen thousand eight hundred six only) to the eligible Group C and Group B (Non-Gazetted) employees of Employees Provident Fund Organization for the year 2021-22.”

The EPFO further said that the payment of the advance is subject to the condition that an undertaking to the effect that “the advance will be adjusted against the PLB due for the year 2021-22 and any excess payment detected towards PLB for the year 2021-22 would be refunded forthwith,” shall be submitted by each eligible employee.

PLB calculation formula

The quantum of bonus may be assessed as per the formula: Average emoluments x number of days of bonus/30.4.

PLB Advance Payment Date

The EPFO said that the advance amount against the PLB for the year 2021-22 may be paid to the eligible employees by 20.10.2022.

PLB Advance Eligibility

All regular employees of Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) whether temporary or permanent will be eligible for the advance against PLB provided they were in service on a pro-rata basis, and also on the last day in March of 2021-22. Casual/contract/extra departmental employees will not be eligible for any Bonus.