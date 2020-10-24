Diwali Bonus! Non-gazetted group ‘B’, group ‘C’ staff in Puducherry to get bonus of Rs 6,908 and Rs 1200

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced Deepavali bonus for 2019-2020. The bonus of Rs 6,908 is for non-gazetted group ‘B’ staff
and those under group ‘C’ category while it is Rs 1,200 for full-time casual staff in government departments, the Chief Minister said in a press statement here.
This would entail an expenditure of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said. A total of 26,000 staff would be benefited, it added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.