Diwali Bonus! Non-gazetted group ‘B’, group ‘C’ staff in Puducherry to get bonus of Rs 6,908 and Rs 1200

October 24, 2020 9:37 PM

This would entail an expenditure of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said. A total of 26,000 staff would be benefited, it added.

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced Deepavali bonus for 2019-2020. The bonus of Rs 6,908 is for non-gazetted group ‘B’ staff
and those under group ‘C’ category while it is Rs 1,200 for full-time casual staff in government departments, the Chief Minister said in a press statement here.

