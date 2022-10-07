Diwali Bonus 2022: Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) for Central Government Employees – Eligibility, Calculation

Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-Hoc Bonus) 2022: The Government has approved the grant of Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (ad-hoc bonus) to Central Government Employees in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B for the Financial Year 2021-22. The ad-hoc bonus is provided to employees not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.

In an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 6th October 2022, the Department of Expenditure (DOE) under the Ministry of Finance said that President has sanctioned the grant of “Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2021-22 to the Central Government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’, who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.”

The DOE further said that the calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus shall be monthly emoluments of Rs. 7000.

The payment of ad-hoc bonus will also be admissible to the eligible employees of Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces. It will also be extended to the employees of Union Territory Administration which follow the Central Government pattern of emoluments and are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia scheme.

Terms and conditions

According to the O.M, the ad-hoc bonus benefit will be admissible subject to the following terms and conditions:

Only those employees who were in service as on 31.3.2022 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during the year 2021-22 will be eligible for payment under these orders.

Pro-rata payment will be admissible to the eligible employees for period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year.

The eligibility period is taken in terms of the number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months);

The quantum of Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower.

Non-PLB (Ad-Hoc Bonus) Calculation

For calculating the ad-hoc of one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month). This will be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted. The DOE explained this with an example:

Taking the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs 7000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs 7000), Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) for thirty days would work out to Rs. 7000×30/30.4=Rs.6907 89 (rounded off to Rs 6908).

Casual labour to be eligible

The DOE said that the casual labour who have worked in offices following a 6 days week for at least 240 days for each year for 3 years or more (206 days in each year for 3 years or more in the case of offices observing 5 day week), will be eligible for this Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) Payment. The amount of Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) payable will be (Rs.1200×30/30.4 i.e.Rs.1184.21 (rounded off to Rs.1184).

In cases where the actual emoluments fall below Rs.1200 per month, the amount will be calculated on actual monthly emoluments.