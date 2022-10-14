Dearness Allowance hike news: Ahead of Diwali, there has been up to a 15% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) rate provided to employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous bodies. Early this month, the Union Government notified a 4% hike in DA for Central Government Employees drawing salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. Now, with just a few days left for Diwali, the Ministry of Finance has revised the DA rates by up to 15% for employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who continue to draw their salaries as per the 5th and 6th Central Pay Commissions respectively,

The DA rate for employees drawing their pay as per the 5th Pay Commission has been increased by 15% from 381% to 396% of Basic Pay. This will be effective from July 1, 2022.

“…the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 381% to 396% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 01.07.2022,” an Office Memorandum of Department of Expenditure (DoE) dated 12th October 2022 said.

Similarly, the DA rate for employees drawing their pay as per the 6th Pay Commission has been increased by 9% from 203% to 212% of Basic Pay. This will be effective from July 1, 2022.

“…the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 203% to 212% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 01.07.2022,” an Office Memorandum of Department of Expenditure (DoE) dated 12th October 2022 said.

In the last week of September, Central Government increased the DA rate by 4% to 38% for Central Government Employees drawing their salaries as per the 7th pay commission. The rate of Dearness Relief (DR) for Central Government pensioners has also been increased to 38% with effect from July 1, 2022.