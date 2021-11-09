Diwali Bash: Online sales surge as people from smaller cities go digital

Both offline and online sales have registered a remarkable surge this Diwali compared to those of last year.

With a sharp drop in the number of Corona positive cases, both customers and sellers are going overboard to make up for the losses in sales during last year’s Diwali, dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, both offline and online sales have registered a remarkable surge compared to those of last year.

Surge in Diwali sale

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a record-breaking Rs 1.25 lakh crore Diwali sale for offline traders and retailers, while online cashback and coupon site CashKaro has witnessed 8 times jump in traffic during Diwali sales.

In terms of sales term, CashKaro has registered 5 times growth in sales with around 30 lakh orders in and around Diwali.

CashKaro and EarnKaro Co-Founder Swati Bhargava attributes the performance to the lucrative offers announced by brands, as the e-commerce players try hard to capitalise the upswing in the online shopping trend.

Participation from smaller cities

Unlike the past trend – when people from metro cities used to do most of the purchases online – this time, nearly 50 per cent of the sales via CashKaro are attributed to Tier 2-6 cities.

However, the average cart value via CashKaro this year was recorded at over Rs 3,020 per order.

With users residing in non-metros swiftly transitioning into avid online shoppers, this year, CashKaro has decided to triple its digital marketing spend, with a focus on regional languages.

What’s hot

Mobile phones stood out as a clear leader this year accounting for 45 per cent of all orders placed via CashKaro, with Apple iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung M32, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi 9 were among the top-selling phones.

This year also, the second most popular segment was the home-appliances category, with LG and Whirlpool emerging as the top-selling air conditioner brands, while Whirlpool, Samsung and Bosch emerged as the top-selling washing machine brands.

CashKaro has witnessed a significant surge in demand for laptops this year, with Asus A15, Dell Inspiron, Asus Vivobook, and HP 14 emerging as the top performers.

With mobile phones topping the chart, mobile accessories as a category also performed better this year, with products like BoAt earbuds, Echo Dot speaker, RealmeBuds and the OnePlus Bullets etc in high demand .

CashKaro has also witnessed amazing growth in beauty products this year, with Ajio and Myntra offering exciting discounts all through the sales. Head & Shoulders, Parachute, Loreal topped the charts in this category, followed by Dove, Maybelline and Lakme.

“Several direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brands such as WOW Skin Science, MCaffeine, and Plum Goodness also witnessed significant growth during the festive season,” said Swati Bhargava.