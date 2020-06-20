Diversify your portfolio with cryptocurrency: 5 platforms to look out for Crypto trading

The Supreme Court on March 4, 2020 cleared the way for Crypto trading in India by quashing the Reserve bank of India’s ( RBI ) April 6, 2018 order that put a ban on financial services firms from trading in virtual currency or cryptocurrency.

Today, cryptocurrency is one of the most trending topics due to the current macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With exorbitant returns generated by most cryptocurrencies, investors look to invest in virtual currencies to diversify portfolio and add alpha to overall return.

There are many platforms that allow buying, selling, and trading the cryptocurrencies both for digital or other traditional currencies.

Below mentioned are some of the platforms that are available for the selling and buying of the virtual currencies –

BitBuddy

Bitbuddy is a bitcoin marketplace that allows sellers and shoppers to sell and buy directly on its platform. As an over-the-counter marketplace exclusively dedicated to bitcoins, it focuses on providing the best values and introductory offers in the market. Bitbuddy believes that investment in crypto assets is the need of the hour and investors will soon prefer Bitcoin over other traditional investment opportunities. It allows buyers to buy any volume of Bitcoin instantly. BitBuddy is available on both iOS and Play store.

WazirX

WazirX is a Cryptocurrency exchange that offers customers an advanced trading interface and features to Buy, Sell & Trade cryptocurrencies. WazirX also offers a Live Open Order Book system that lets you trade digital assets like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash etc. One can deposit/withdraw cryptocurrencies and also cash in/cash out USDT via P2P with amazing ease and speed, as well as securely store ones digital assets in your WazirX wallet.

Unocoin

Unocoin is a bitcoin exchange that enables users to buy/sell bitcoin by matching their order with other users. It provides a platform for users to buy or sell bitcoin with INR. It has launched a user mobile app that enables users to buy, sell, store, accept and use bitcoin on the go. Unocoin provides customers a special bitcoin address which auto sells Bitcoin.

ZebPay

ZebPay trades cryptocurrencies in over 130 countries across the globe! It is a secure crypto exchange trusted by over 3 million people worldwide. Zebpay provides one of the easy ways to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS and many other cryptocurrencies. Its cryptocurrency exchange app for Android offers a seamless mobile trading experience on the go.

CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch provides a cryptocurrency exchange aggregator platform that help users trade cryptocurrencies with ease and at cheaper rates. It allows the cryptocurrency trading and users to trade over 400+ cryptocurrencies, along with an ability to buy cryptocurrency with a credit card at the best price.