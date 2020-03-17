Direct Funds Vs Regular Funds: Which one should you opt for?

An investor also needs to be disciplined and have time to do this regularly over the long term, with an understanding of markets’ behaviors.

The penetration of mutual funds is too low in India. As a percentage of GDP, mutual fund assets are still at a low of 12 per cent. Experts say the main reason for the low penetration is lack of financial awareness and literacy. And to increase the penetration and make mutual funds a go-to investment product for investors, people need to be educated about the financial know-how of mutual funds.

According to experts, investors should know more especially about direct funds since they have been gaining traction over time and require extreme caution before jumping in. To invest directly, investors need to have a good grasp of investing and understanding of the various objectives of investment.

The comparison between the direct fund and the regular fund is not that simple. Sanjiv Singhal, Founder, and COO, Scripbox says “In a way, the difference is a fee you pay to your doctor, lawyer or CA for their professional advice. Do you need to pay that fee or not depends on your own capability and the quality of service you get.”

To invest directly, an investor needs to have an understanding of the various aspects of investment. This includes diversified portfolio construction, an understanding of the characteristics of different financial product categories. Hence, to invest directly in mutual funds, an investor should be aware of portfolio principles and properly understand different financial products.

An investor also needs to be disciplined and have time to do this regularly over the long term, with an understanding of markets’ behaviors. Additionally, investors will also be required to deal with multiple AMCs for any account-related issues.

For people who can thoroughly maintain all of the above, direct plans are for them. If not, investment through the regular route is more suited for them. Along with which funds to choose, the investor also will be needed to be aware of when to withdraw, exit, and how much to invest in a fund, resulting in incremental value.

Singhal of Scripbox says, “A Direct Plan, while does not have a distribution cost, hence, it’s important to note that the fund manager fees, administrative costs, investor communication costs, and marketing costs all remain the same.” Investors need to understand that by choosing the direct route, the responsibilities of an advisor or distributor need to be assumed by the investor.

The decision to go direct should not be based only on saving the distribution cost but on your own ability to choose good performers (funds) within each category and the kind of goals you aim to achieve by investing. Singhal adds, “Note that, in the long run, investing in the wrong funds can cause far more damage to your returns.” Keeping these aspects in mind, decide which plan would best serve your needs.