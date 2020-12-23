  • MORE MARKET STATS

Digital Life Certification by Bajaj Allianz Life – Here is how it will help senior citizens

By: |
December 23, 2020 1:27 PM

This service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens as they need not visit the company’s branches during the pandemic to submit their Life Certificate.

insurance, Term Insurance, life insurance, health insurance, The new gift trend this festive season, DiwaliThe entire process of submitting Life Certificate has now been made contactless, paperless, with Digital Life Certification service, allowing policyholders to connect directly to the company’s representative in a secure and safe environment.

Bajaj Allianz Life has introduced video-based Digital Life Certification for their policyholders. The company claims that this will ease the annuity pension claim process. With this new service, senior citizens can now submit their Certificate of Existence (COE) or Life Certificate digitally to the company representative through a simple video call. The Digital Life Certification will be available for Bajaj Allianz Life policyholders via its i-SERV video calling facility on WhatsApp.

Bajaj Allianz Life also has the facility for the submission of Life Certificate online, and now along with the video-based Digital Life Certification facility, experts say it will ease the annuity pension claim process for its policyholders.

Related News

The process requires the policyholder to come on video through the company’s i-SERV video calling facility on WhatsApp and prove their existence digitally to the company representative. The entire process of submitting Life Certificate has now been made contactless, paperless, and hassle-free with Digital Life Certification service, allowing customers to connect directly to the company’s representative in a secure and safe environment. This service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens as they need not visit the company’s branches during the pandemic to submit their Life Certificate.

Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief-Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life, says, “The Digital Life Certification service has been introduced for customer’s convenience and safety, and also keeping in mind how digitally inclined customers have become during the time of the pandemic. We continue to focus on providing smart digital solutions to our customers while bearing in mind the new business environment that we are currently operating in. He further adds, “By leveraging simple consumer tech on platforms that consumers are most familiar with, will strengthen the wow experience we are always striving to enhance, for our consumers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Digital Life Certification by Bajaj Allianz Life – Here is how it will help senior citizens
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
17th Pay Commission: Local travel reimbursement rule relaxed for these Central Government Employees!
2Budget 2021: Will benefit of standard deduction be extended to taxpayers under the new tax regime?
3Corporate Bonds: How to invest, who should invest in corporate bonds – Here’s all you need to know