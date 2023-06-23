Did you know, by investing in bonds, you can have a regular monthly income? But know the risks too

Bonds offer investors a range of benefits beyond their potential for capital preservation. One notable advantage is the ability to generate stable and predictable cash flows. By understanding the mechanics of bond investments and interest payouts, individuals can use these instruments to establish a reliable source of cash flow. This article will delve into the world of bonds, explore their income-generating potential, highlight key features, and discuss the associated risks. Furthermore, we will emphasize the convenience of purchasing bonds through SEBI-registered Online Bond Platforms.

Understanding Bonds and Interest Payouts

Bonds are financial instruments utilized by governments and organizations as a means to generate funds through borrowing. When you invest in a bond, you essentially lend money to the issuer for a fixed period. In return, the issuer promises to pay regular interest payments and return the principal amount at maturity. Bond interest payments are usually distributed at regular intervals – monthly, quarterly, annually, etc. By investing in bonds that have monthly coupon payments, investors can achieve a regular monthly income stream. Suppose you invest Rs.1,00,000 in a 10-year bond with a 12% interest rate paid monthly. In this scenario, the issuer will provide Rs. 1,000 every month as interest which adds up to Rs. 12,000 annually. This arrangement provides individuals with a steady cash flow, making bonds an attractive option for those seeking stability and predictable earnings.

Key Features of Bonds

Fixed Income: Bonds offer a fixed interest rate, allowing investors to anticipate their income with greater certainty compared to other investments.

Capital Preservation: Bonds are generally considered less volatile than stocks, providing a potential safeguard for capital during market downturns.

Maturity Options: Bonds have specific maturity dates, providing investors with the flexibility to match their investment horizon and financial goals.

An Alternative to Fixed Deposits?

While fixed deposits are a popular investment choice for individuals seeking fixed income, bond investments offer distinct advantages that make them an attractive alternative.

Higher Returns

Bonds typically pay a higher interest rate than Fixed Deposits. You can also choose from different maturity dates to suit your investment time period.

Tradability:

Bonds can be easily bought and sold on exchanges, providing investors with liquidity and the flexibility to adjust their portfolios as needed. On the other hand, fixed deposits typically have a fixed term and may impose penalties or restrictions for early withdrawals, limiting an investor’s ability to access their funds in case of changing financial needs.

No Lock-In Period:

Bonds do not have a lock-in period, allowing investors to access their funds if required, subject to market conditions and liquidity. In contrast, fixed deposits often have a predetermined lock-in period, which restricts the investor’s access to their funds until maturity.

No Penalty on Withdrawal:

Bonds offer investors the freedom to exit their positions without incurring penalties, provided there is a willing buyer in the market. Conversely, fixed deposits may levy penalties in the event of early withdrawal, thereby limiting the investor’s financial flexibility.

Risks Associated with Bonds

While bonds offer numerous advantages, it is crucial to acknowledge the associated risks:-

Interest Rate Risk: The relationship between bond prices and interest rates is inversely related. If interest rates rise, the value of existing bonds may decline, potentially affecting the investor’s capital.

Credit Risk: There is always a possibility of default by the bond issuer. Lower-rated bonds have a higher chance of default, although they may offer higher yields to compensate for the increased risk.

Inflation Risk: Over time, inflation can erode the purchasing power of fixed interest payments, especially if the bond yields fail to keep up with rising prices.

Liquidity Risk: Some bonds may have limited trading volumes or face difficulty in finding buyers, which could impact an investor’s ability to sell them quickly.

Investors now have the convenience of purchasing bonds through SEBI-registered Online Bond Platforms. These platforms offer a user-friendly interface, enabling individuals to research, select and invest in a wide range of bonds. One can buy and pay for bonds online into their demat account in just a few minutes now.

Investing in bonds presents a viable strategy for generating a regular monthly income. By understanding the mechanics of bond investments, including interest payouts, investors can leverage the fixed-income characteristics of bonds to establish a reliable cash flow. This regular monthly income goes a long way to supplement salaries and cash flow to offset regular expenses.

The article has been written by Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered online bond platform provider

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the respective commentators. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial advisor before investing in bonds.