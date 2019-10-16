Wow! Gold worth Rs 58,000 grows to Rs 3.9 lakh; This scheme could add more – Here’s how

Gold Monetisation Scheme Interest rate calculation: You can earn 2.5 percent on idle gold. Representational image/Pixabay

Gold Monetisation Scheme, Dhanteras 2019: In the last 15 years, Gold price has gone up by over six times. In 2004, the price of 10 gram of Gold was Rs 5850. Today in 2019, the price is Rs 39400 per 10 gram. This means, if someone had 100 grams of gold worth Rs 58500 in 2004, its value today has gone up to Rs 394000. The person is now richer by Rs 3,35,500 (Rs 394000-Rs 58500). Now, imagine how rich the person would have been if s/he had also earned an interest of 2.5 per cent per annum on his/her gold holding? A simple interest calculation shows, the person would have earned an additional interest amount of Rs 21,937 in 15 years. This is possible with the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), which enables individuals (households) and institutions to earn interest on their gold holding. As Dhanteras 2019 comes near, millions of Indians would go for buying gold. You may be wondering why deposit gold in the season of festivities when buying is the norm? Well, the following reasons may tempt you to do so.

Why deposit gold?

Indians families keep a lot of gold lying idle at their homes. True that its value grows over time, keeping gold idle doesn’t come cheap. One has to spend on storage in a bank locker, or worry for its safety at home. Depositing gold under GMS, however, comes with multiple benefits like:

You can earn annual interest up to 2.5 per cent.

You can enjoy the capital appreciation, or the benefit of the increased gold prices.

You can save the storage cost to keep the physical gold safe.

You can earn interest and at the same time save tax. This is possible because both the interest earned and the capital gain on the deposited gold under the scheme are exempted from that.

Now, that you have learned the benefits, here some formal details about the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) to know for growing rich with your idle gold.

Gold Monetisation Scheme Details

GMS has been introduced by the Government to allow people to earn interest on the idle gold lying in their homes. One can deposit minimum 30 grams of raw gold under the scheme in the form of bars, coins, jewellery excluding stones and other metals. There is no limit on the maximum amount of investment under GMS.

The deposits under GMS is held by banks on behalf of the Central government, who also decides the interest rate. The deposits have to be made at a government certified centre called Collection and Purity Testing Centre (CPTC).

Through a circular in August this year, the Reserve Bank of India directed scheduled commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks) that all deposits under GMS shall be made at the CPTC. Banks, however, may accept the deposit of gold at the designated branches.

The deposit under GMS is treated as term/fixed deposit in the form of gold. One can redeem the principal at the rate of the gold prevailing on the date of redemption for principal, while the interest earned is paid annually. The interest is calculated on the date of creation of gold deposit.

CPTC tests the purity of Gold and gives a certificate, certifying the quantity of the gold deposited by you. You can take this certificate to a bank to open an account under the scheme. The account represents the amount of gold the depositor is holding with the bank.