Dhanteras 2018: How to buy gold online at RBI fixed rate of Rs 3,133 per gram

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 2:26 PM

To meet the urge of people to invest in gold, the Series III of Sovereign Gold Bond of the financial 2018-19 has been opened for subscription.

Dhanteras 2018, Sovereign Gold Bond scheme, Series III, gold investment, Gold Funds, ETF, egold, physical goldSovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities, which allow you to invest in gold in a safe and secure way.

To meet the urge of people to invest in gold, the Series III of Sovereign Gold Bond of the financial 2018-19 has been opened for subscription on November 5, 2018, the auspicious day of Dhanteras. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the issue price of per gram of gold of 999 purity at Rs 3,183 for normal applicant and Rs 3,133 for online applicants – with a discount of Rs 50 per gram – for the 3-day opening period, which will end on November 9, 2018. The maximum limit of subscription for both individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in a financial year is 4 kg, while the limit is 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities, which allow you to invest in gold in a safe and secure way. As the government ensures the security of gold, SGBs eliminate the risks of storage, purity, loss of making charges etc. Moreover, the quantity of gold for which investments were made in SGB also remains protected as an investor receives the ongoing market price at the time of redemption or premature redemption. It not only gives you the peace of mind, but also an opportunity to earn 2.5 per cent interest per annum, which will be paid half yearly. Although the units of gold, for which investments were made, remain protected, there may be a risk of capital loss if the market price of gold declines at the time of redemption.

Other options to buy gold online, which eliminates the risks and cost of storage, are e-gold, gold ETF and gold funds.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

E-gold: You may buy small quantity of gold in dematerialised form through the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), which may be sold later either at the prevailing gold prices or may be converted in physical gold. There are no additional costs involved for holding e-gold, but you have to buy or sell it at spot price.

Gold Funds and ETFs: Gold funds and gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) also provide options of investing in gold-related stocks online through the stock exchanges. Like e-gold, you may invest in such funds in small amounts and may also redeem the units at the prevailing gold prices. Although such funds give you more diversification, but have some annual fund management costs.

Physical gold: The most popular investment in gold – despite the costs and risks of security, storage, purity, making charges, locker charges etc – is physical gold in the forms of jewellery, ornaments, coins and bars. As the purity of gold and making charges vary from jeweller to jeweller, you have to select the place from where you want to purchase the gold items judiciously.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Dhanteras 2018: How to buy gold online at RBI fixed rate of Rs 3,133 per gram
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition