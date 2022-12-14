Developers eye new hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida for development

Due to limited options and high property prices in Delhi and Gurgaon, the real estate markets of Noida and Greater Noida have become favourites for developers and buyers alike. Multiple alternatives, affordability, and constant price appreciation have contributed to the city’s success compared to other regions in NCR. The accessibility and availability of social and commercial infrastructure, as well as the growing interest of famous real estate developers in building their future projects, make this area one of the most popular alternatives for buyers.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has attracted developers as well as homebuyers. End-users looking to invest in areas near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway have a variety of alternatives, including apartments and independent houses in both ready-to-move and under-construction projects.

“Sector 133 is an emerging, primarily residential market, dominated by high-rise condominiums and commercial and retail developments. The area reaps the benefits of a prominent location while retaining the allure of nature’s lush greenery. The sector’s social and retail infrastructure is developing rapidly, and amenities such as schools, hospitals, grocery stores, eateries, and banking facilities are easily accessible,” said Aman Nagar, Joint MD, Paras Buildtech.

“The Noida Expressway connects the area to Greater Noida and Delhi and improves road connectivity. The nearest metro line, the Aqua Line, is only 5 km away. The proximity benefits from excellent connectivity via rail and road, adding value to the location,” added Nagar.

According to industry sources, around 75% of the residential stock is ready, with the remainder under construction.

Commenting on the same, Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, said, “The Noida and Greater Noida region is a well-planned metropolis and has experienced an inflow of individuals from all walks of life throughout the years, and the housing market has been able to match the demand. The epidemic became a blessing in disguise for this site since most of the inventory has been devoured by end customers. It has evolved into a center of socioeconomic activity, with many home alternatives to suit any buyer. This region provides something for everyone, whether seeking a mid-range apartment or a spectacular mansion.”

Greater Noida West is also a popular choice for builders and investors. Developers see enormous possibilities in the growing area. Greater Noida West is the fastest-emerging realty corridor, with all the features that make it a viable choice for residential and commercial property. It also has well-planned infrastructural bandwidth and is close to business complexes, educational institutions, and office campuses.

Greater Noida features well-planned roadways, transportation amenities, metro connectivity, and infrastructure assistance to live up to its promise. It is also far less inhabited and overcrowded than the surrounding districts, as seen by the lower population, which raises the corridor’s liveability quotient.