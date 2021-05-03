  • MORE MARKET STATS

Detected Covid+ just before travel? You may fly later without paying date change fee

By: |
May 3, 2021 9:16 PM

If you have got infected with Covid-19 just before your scheduled travel date, along with the suffering and isolation, you may end up losing the amount spent for booking the air ticket also.

Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, Covid-19 positive, air travel, ticket fare, date change fee, domestic flights, Spicejet, free date change offerThe offer is only valid for domestic passengers up till June 15, 2021.

However, in case you have booked the journey in a Spicejet flight, you don’t have to worry about losing the fare as the airline offers a one-time free date change option to the passengers who get diagnosed Covid-19 positive in an RT-PCR test.

The offer is only valid for domestic passengers booked with Spicejet who are diagnosed COVID-19 positive in their RT-PCR test report before their departure date up till June 15, 2021.

The free date change offer is applicable on bookings made during the offer period or before the period where the travel is pending on all the domestic Spicejet flights.

Point to be noted that the free date change shall be provided only for the person tested positive, even if there are multiple passengers booked on the same Spicejet PNR.

A traveler may avail the offer only once and subsequent changes will be charged as per standard pricing.

Moreover, as per this offer, only the change fee will be waived off and the customers have to pay the fare difference wherever applicable.

Covid Carnage: IRDAI urged to increase time limit for submission of insurance claim documents

To get the date change fee waived of, customers need to place the date change request at least 4 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure time.

In order to avail the offer, customers have to mail their request to free.change@spicejet.com along with the required documents (Test Payment Receipt and RT-PCR Report in PDF format) attached with the mail and mentioning the option of the new date on which they want to travel again.

Processing of a request for waiver will only be processed, once the required documents, submitted with the date change request, are verified successfully.

The offer is subject to all other Terms of Carriage and Spicejet reserves the right to withdraw/cancel an /or amend the offer without any prior notice.

