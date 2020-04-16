Despite Coronavirus lockdown extension, avoid opting for moratorium option if no financial stress foreseen

Check if you should opt for three month loan moratorium in lockdown extension.

By Ravindra Sudhalkar

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-month moratorium option to provide relief to individuals and businesses under extreme financial duress due to the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The moratorium allows deferment of EMI payments on all current term loans and working capital advances made by banks and financial institutions (FIs).

Though this is a welcome relief, the moratorium option should be availed only on certain unavoidable conditions to avoid greater financial burden in the future. Further, with the recent spate of interest rate cuts announced by RBI, people might be further tempted to opt for the moratorium route. The lending rate also shouldn’t be the criteria for opting for this option to defer EMIs.

The moratorium facility should be availed only as an emergency measure by people or businesses currently under financial distress or foresee any disruption in incomes going ahead due to the lockdown.

The salaried individuals, who don’t have any impact on their monthly wages, should also continue to pay their EMIs as per their current plan as any deferred EMI will have to be paid with the contractual rate of interest. Such individuals with steady income sources should even consider prepaying their loans if they have excess funds at their disposal.

Similarly, for the self-employed, even if the cash flows are impacted, if the EMI amount can be paid comfortably, one must not opt for the moratorium.

Banks and financial institutions have been allowed to come up with their own set of norms for implementation of the moratorium option for specific loans. The interest accrued during the period will be collected only after the end of the moratorium period. Hence, this effectively would translate into higher EMI after the end of the moratorium period along with an increase in the tenure of the loan.

For home buyers, since part and full loan repayments are allowed in all variable rate home loans without any penalty, so whenever the cash flow situation eases, it is advisable to make some bulk payment.

Further, individuals also need to ensure that they have adequate liquid funds to support living expenses, including EMIs payments and also medical costs for a period of at least 6 months. If this provision is taken care of, then it is best to avoid using the moratorium facility, even if the lockdown period is extended by a couple of weeks.

(The writer is the CEO of Reliance Home Finance)