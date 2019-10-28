Dental problem bothering you? Here is an option to get money on easy EMI for treatment

Aditya Birla Finance Limited has launched an easy EMI facility for dental treatments.

At times, dental treatments could be expensive and it may become inconvenient too as most insurance policies do not cover dental treatments. Therefore, availability of easy EMI facility can be immensely useful for people to access right treatment on time. To bring the facility to you with easy installment options starting at zero per cent interest, Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL), the lending subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, has joined hands with Indian Dental Association (IDA).

With the aim of making dental treatments more accessible and convenient in the country, the company has launched an easy EMI facility for dental treatments at 11th World Dental Show 2019, in presence of Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Limited and Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary General, Indian Dental Association.

The Indian Dental Association has been constantly working over the past few months to bring the most beneficial and economical programmes for dentists and patients and this partnership is aimed at bridging the gap between dentists and patients by making dental financing accessible, cashless, and convenient.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhoble said, “Easy EMI facility for dental treatments is an important step in facilitating and boosting the dental practice in India. A much-needed service that will ease the patients in terms of easy financing options on EMI basis. This facility is indeed a need of the hour to encourage people to willingly undertake oral treatment. Gearing-up on similar lines as in some of the developed countries.”

The aim of easy EMI facility is to help dentists with flexible monthly payment options to enable their patients to take advantage of all dental treatment plans without any financial worries. It is a simple, easy and alternative treatment payment method that can be used by dentists to help their patients avail the right treatment with easy installment options.

“Our partnership with IDA will further enhance our product offering, providing the customers with great value in the form of hassle-free credit with easy installments for their dental treatments. It will be a seamless, fast and convenient transaction which is a win-win for both doctors and patients. At ABFL, we are continuously leveraging technology through strategic partnerships to address the credit needs of customers in the quickest and secure manner,” said Singh.

Currently the programme pilot has been launched in Mumbai and Delhi with limited IDA dentist members and will be implemented Pan India in a phase wise manner.