Demand rising for home loans in mid and high-range segments: Report

Most of the demand is being generated from the key residential markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

Good deals for mid and high-range properties continue to attract prospective property buyers as around 46% of the consumer preference is now in the range of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 1 crore and above category, with most of the demand being generated from the key residential markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, reveals a report by Magicbricks.

As per Magicbricks Home Loans Consumer Report, nearly 38% consumers want to take a home loan ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1 crore, indicating the demand revival towards mid and high-range homes for multiple reasons like need for an extra room due to Work From Home (WFH), reduction in circle rates, stamp duty, and low interest rates. About 20% prospective home buyers are planning to borrow a home loan between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and above.

Commenting on the consumer trend, Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, said, “Thanks to the recent initiatives by the Central and the State governments, we are witnessing a rise in demand for home loans for mid-segment and high-range properties. The market sentiment seems to be well aligned to the demand and reflects the same as consumer search data on Magicbricks Home Loans suggests that the average loan amount searched on the platform is Rs 34 lakh. This augurs well for the industry and indicates that transactions are picking up gradually across all segments of residential real estate.”

Consumer behavior on Magicbricks Home Loans also suggests that most of the demand is being generated from the key residential markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Besides Home Loans, Loan against Property (LAP) and Balance Transfer seem to be gaining currency in terms of consumer preference.

The average LAP amount searched in Hyderabad is Rs 35 lakh, Rs 45 lakh in Delhi-NCR, Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai and Kolkata, and Rs 70 lakh in Bengaluru. Similarly, the average balance transfer amount searched in Bangalore is Rs 60 lakh, Rs 35 lakh in Delhi NCR, Rs 32 lakh in Pune, Rs 40 lakh in Hyderabad, and Rs 80 lakh in Mumbai.

Several public and private banks and other financial institutions have reduced their home loan interest rates, which in turn offers further impetus to rising consumer appetite in the home buying space. With the Reserve Bank of India keeping the repo rate unchanged at a constant 4% in its recent policy review meeting, many banks are also offering interest rates less than 7% for home loans to further catalyse the rising demand for home buying.