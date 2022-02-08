Demand for senior living homes up amid Covid-19, to rise further on ageing population: Report

Mohit Nirula, CEO of Columbia Pacific Communities, said the year 2022 will be the breakout year for this nascent yet very necessary industry.

The demand for housing for senior citizens has improved amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to grow in the coming years, driven by focus on health and well-being coupled with fast ageing population, according to Housing.com.

Realty portal Housing.com, which is a part of REA India, on Tuesday released a report on ‘The Silver Economy – A perspective on senior living in India’.

“Senior Living Housing is poised to become an important residential asset class as demand for retirement homes is likely to grow exponentially over the next three decades with India’s fast ageing population,” it said in a statement.

Senior living housing, which is currently at a very nascent stage, has come into focus after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real estate developers have started to cater to this demand, either through development of standalone senior living projects or building dedicated towers with necessary amenities for senior citizens within a regular group housing project, it said.

“India’s 1.3 billion population is aging faster than before. The population of senior residents (above 60 years) is projected to register a 130 per cent growth between 2020-2050 and is set to reach a whopping 320 million from the current 139 million,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

He said the sheer size of the population in this age group presents a huge investment potential in this niche space.

“There is a genuine case for development of senior living as a separate asset class in India real estate sector similar to co-working and co-living that have emerged as important asset classes in the last few years,” he added.

Southern cities of India have emerged at the forefront taking 70 per cent share of the overall senior living projects in India. Geographically, most of the senior living projects in India are concentrated in the southern cities, with Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Coimbatore leading the tally, followed by the west and north.

Ashiana Housing, Columbia Pacific Communities and Max group’s Antara are major developers in this segment.

Mohit Nirula, CEO of Columbia Pacific Communities, said the year 2022 will be the breakout year for this nascent yet very necessary industry.

“The solution offered by well-designed and managed senior living communities serves the needs of its residents on the day they move in and is geared to adapt and evolve as these needs change over time,” he said.

Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said it is expected that in the coming years a variety of aspects in terms of services and amenities will evolve as senior living communities continue to grow in metros and smaller cities in the country.

“However, developers need to focus on making these projects more viable from the point of view of consumers. In times to come, the development firms will need to add superior quality projects to their portfolios and infuse premium community living experiences,” Gupta said.

Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, and MD, Max India, emphasised that senior living facilities are well equipped to ensure the holistic well-being of older people.

“We need more structured care programs, targeted policies, specialized medical services, senior-friendly architecture, and socio-economic/financial interventions to ensure a better quality of life for them,” he said.

According to the report, real estate developers are offering senior living housing projects on outright sale or lease basis.

There are different models of senior living housing, broadly divided into independent living; assisted living; skilled or nursing care; and continuing care retirement community.

Builders offer amenities such as household services, recreational facilities, and community spaces. Such projects also have medical facilities such as ambulance, regular medical check-ups, tie-up with hospitals, and round-the-clock medical staff in some cases.

On key demand drivers, the report listed increasing elderly population; rise in nuclear families; financially independent, upwardly mobile and educated senior citizens; increasing medical needs of the elderly; and NRIs coming back to India after retirement.

Housing.com’s report reveals that a significant number of senior citizens have started looking for retirement homes in the range of Rs 1-2 crores.

The preferred configuration continues to be 2BHK apartments in the less than Rs 45 lakh price bracket.