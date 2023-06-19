Demand for residential real estate is primarily stemming from end users: Sahil Vora

Modern homebuyers are inclined to invest their money with reputable companies that exhibit a track record of delivering on their promises, along with higher levels of transparency and corporate governance ingrained in their brand. In addition to home size, today’s buyers prioritize community and active engagement when selecting projects. They seek out developments with robust facility management and maintenance services, offering amenities that alleviate day-to-day responsibilities and enhance their overall living experience, says Sahil Vora, Founder, SILA.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Mr Vora talks about the latest trends in the housing market and shares his business outlook. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind starting SILA?

We founded SILA in 2010 with a conviction that there was opportunity in the fast-growing and scalable Indian real estate market. Despite our limited industry experience and the absence of a real estate background, we entered the market through facility management due to its lower barriers of entry and capital required. As SILA gained momentum, it evolved into a comprehensive real estate platform, expanding our range of services to include real estate advisory, project management, and most recently, real estate development.

The value of residential real estate sales has hit a new record in FY2022-23. What are the reasons?

Residential real estate has experienced a consistent growth over the past year, and we anticipate this positive momentum to continue going forward. Several factors are contributing to this growth trend:

1. Real Estate cycle: The residential real estate market experienced subdued demand and an over-supply situation in most cities during 2012-13, adversely impacting the market until the pandemic. However, in the past 18 months there has been a substantial surge in pent-up demand, providing a significant tailwind to the residential market.

2. Covid impact: The global pandemic led to a decline in interest rates worldwide. Consequently, mortgage rates reached a 15-year low, fuelling a significant increase in buyers’ interest in purchasing homes. The combination of lower interest rates, mortgage rates and government incentive in few cities have stimulated buyer appetites in the real estate market.

3. The Work from Home phenomenon: As a lasting effect of the pandemic, we are continuing to see a fairly widespread adoption of work-from-home and flexible working arrangements by corporates. This has further propelled homebuyers’ inclination towards purchasing larger homes. This trend is observed among both first-time buyers seeking ownership and security of their residence and existing homeowners actively seeking to upgrade to larger properties.

Also Read: Effective investment strategies for early repayment of home loans

Do you see any new trend in the housing market?

In recent years, the housing market has witnessed significant consolidation. Organized and institutional players with high levels of corporate governance, strong brands and balance sheets have been expanding their market share. We anticipate this trend to persist. Modern homebuyers are inclined to invest their money with reputable companies that exhibit a track record of delivering on their promises, along with higher levels of transparency and corporate governance ingrained in their brand.

Furthermore, the product mix in development projects is adapting to meet the evolving demands of homebuyers, particularly those seeking larger homes due to the rise of remote work flexibility following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to their home size, today’s buyers prioritize community and active engagement when selecting projects. They seek out developments with robust facility management and maintenance services, offering amenities that alleviate day-to-day responsibilities and enhance their overall living experience.

What do today’s homebuyers want? Do they prefer buying a home for self use or investment?

Although investor demand in residential real estate persists, it is not as robust as it was a decade or two ago. Presently, a majority of home buyers are actual end users. With mortgage rates around 8-9% and rental yields ranging from 2% to 3%, the prospect of pure investment in residential real estate is less enticing unless the investor holds a very long-term perspective on the market. Consequently, the demand for residential real estate at the moment is primarily stemming from end users, which is a positive indicator for a market driven by actual demand from those seeking homes for personal use.

At a time when every real estate company is claiming their projects to be the best in the market, what is your company doing to make a difference?

SILA, though relatively new in the real estate development industry, has gained momentum over the past three years. Our approach is centred around providing buyers with a transparent and honest experience. We refrain from making exaggerated claims or employing aggressive marketing tactics to position ourselves as the biggest or the best in the market. Instead, SILA focuses on delivering more than what was promised to buyers, ensuring transparency throughout the entire process.

Additionally, a key differentiating factor for SILA is our position as one of the largest real estate services companies in India. This offers our buyers the added advantage of feeling secure knowing that the promise is backed by strong in-house operating capability.

What is the need for facility management services in today’s time? What is its future in India and what are your plans in this segment?

Facility management services encompass a vast market, catering to various built environments such as residential, infrastructure, and manufacturing. These assets require consistent maintenance to enhance their lifespan, efficiency, and overall experience for occupants. Given this, we perceive the market size to be substantial, with continued growth projected over the next decade. Furthermore, there is a notable shift occurring, with unorganized providers making way for organized, compliant, and institutional players like SILA.

We see this as the beginning of the journey for facility management in India. The industry itself is relatively young, around 20-25 years old, and prior to its emergence, the concept of facility management did not exist in India. Currently, the industry is experiencing robust growth at around 3x India’s GDP each year. It is estimated that the market will expand by approx. USD 16 billion from 2022 to 2027 with a CAGR of 15.23%, (the current market value stands at approximately USD 46 billion).

However, like most large industries, facility management comes with its challenges. The market is highly competitive, featuring numerous players with relatively low entry barriers. At SILA, we differentiate ourselves by implementing well-engineered processes, seamlessly integrating technology for improved efficiency, engaging with the community, and prioritizing high levels of compliance and corporate governance. These factors resonate with the preferences of our clients in today’s market landscape.

How does your app SILA Connect benefit customers?

Our facility management business uses a technology-driven approach to enhance our operational and activity-based processes, leading to a maximization of efficiency and overall productivity.

SILA Connect, our proprietary technology, provides a comprehensive and integrated solution for all our FM clients. We offer a diverse range of modules that support and ensure all aspects of the business are efficiently managed, resulting in a significant improvement in our operational performance. Our continuous commitment to exploring new technologies ensures that we remain at the forefront of industry advancements.

What are your plans?

SILA has established a foundation in each of our business verticals. As a relatively young company operating in the scalable real estate sector, we recognize its significant size and potential for strong continuous growth. Our focus is to scale each of our businesses while leveraging the synergy across each of them. Our priority is investing in talent at all levels, as we believe this will be instrumental in propelling the next phase of growth.