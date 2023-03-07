Delhi-Mumbai Expressway set to boost commercial property markets in Gurugram

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a massive infrastructure project connecting the capital of India, Delhi, to the financial capital, Mumbai, will positively impact the commercial property markets across Gurugram. The first phase was inaugurated recently. The project is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and is set to be completed by 2024. It will vastly improve connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai while reducing travel time between the two cities.

The expressway is expected to benefit the commercial property market in Gurugram significantly. Gurugram, a satellite city of Delhi, has been one of the most sought-after locations for commercial property investments for many years. The expressway is expected to make the city even more attractive to businesses and investors.

One of the key benefits of the expressway is the reduction in travel time between Delhi and Mumbai, which will make it easier for businesses to transport goods and people across the two cities. This will also make Gurugram an attractive location for companies requiring quick access to Delhi and Mumbai.

As a result, the demand for commercial properties in Gurugram will increase significantly, leading to high returns. As the expressway will improve connectivity between Gurugram and other regional cities, such as Jaipur and Ahmedabad, this, in turn, will further boost demand for commercial properties in the city. This increased demand for commercial properties is expected to lead to new commercial projects and the expansion of existing ones.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also boost the overall infrastructure in Gurugram, which could result in improved civic amenities and better quality of life for residents. The improved infrastructure will make Gurugram an even more attractive location for businesses and investors, which could lead to further growth in the commercial property market.

Additionally, the expressway will boost the logistics sector in Gurugram, leading to increased investment in warehousing and logistics facilities. This increased investment in warehousing and logistics facilities will also provide a fillip to the commercial real estate segment.

The increased demand for commercial properties will lead to the appreciation of property prices, which is good news for property owners and developers and makes the city’s environs a better option for investors. The overall improvement in infrastructure, increased job opportunities, and better civic amenities will make Gurugram an even more attractive location for businesses and investors.

(By Harpal Singh Chawla, Director, Spaze Group)