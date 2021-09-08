Delhi-Meerut Expressway and RRTS: A boost for NCR and Meerut’s realty market

For professionals, commuting every day from Meerut to Delhi was a big hassle, but with the development of the Delhi Meerut Expressway, the time has been considerably reduced.

The development of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has turned the dreams of both realtors and commuters into reality. It will help Meerut emerge as the next realty hub. The biggest impact is seen on NH 58, which was besieged by increased problems of traffic jams and rising levels of pollution. Now the traffic will become smoother and real estate properties will become more accessible. The DME project will enhance the road infrastructure and consequently, boost investments by companies in the region of Meerut and NCR.

The upcoming Meerut Metro and Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System will augment the connectivity along with DME and make Meerut connected locally as well as with NCR. The Meerut Metro will have 2 phases. Phase I is integrated with Delhi-Meerut RRTS and provides North-South connectivity, while Phase II will be standalone and provide East-West connectivity. These infrastructural projects will also positively impact the existing property prices in the housing as well as commercial sectors.

A major boom is predicted in the real estate sector of Meerut soon. For professionals, commuting every day from Meerut to Delhi was a big hassle, but with the development of the Delhi Meerut Expressway, the time has been considerably reduced from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes. It will be reduced to less than an hour’s time once RRTS is ready. Effectively, it will be like traveling to Delhi from Gurugram or Greater Noida. Real estate experts and critiques of Delhi Meerut Expressway have always said this development will elevate the various real estate ventures in the linked areas to a new dimension. The project will make way for better infrastructure, thus the demand for housing will increase manifold.

This advancement in Meerut’s infrastructure will provide a world-class experience, convenience, and safety to the commuters, ensuring their seamless travel at a lesser cost. These infra developments are expected to give a fillip to the city’s realty landscape. The expressway and RRTS would provide a much faster and safer connectivity link with Delhi NCR and is anticipated to help push up commercial activities. This will give high impetus to the realty sector of the region.

With the commencement of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the connectivity and development of the city will gain momentum. This has gradually accelerated the demand for properties, along with the rise in prices within the Meerut region. Once RRTS is operational, the demand will surely increase.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been constructed in four separate phases. The commuters traveling from Delhi to Meerut on the DME will experience Smart Expressway with high-tech facilities like Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with high-speed cameras to be used to collect tolls, Emergency call systems for the safety of passengers, FASTag based Multi-Lane Free-Flow Tolling System, mechanical road sweeping machine, ambulance, tow van, and highway patrol van on all four phases. In the future, commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also be able to connect to the proposed Ganga Expressway project, which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj.

(By Ashish Sarin, CEO, Alpha Corp)