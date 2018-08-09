Delhi government to adopt Centre’s minimum wage slabs: Gopal Rai

Unskilled workers get Rs 14,378 per month, compared to Delhi government’s Rs 13,896. (PTI)

Days after the high court set aside the Delhi government’s minimum wages notification, the AAP dispensation said it will adopt the Centre’s minimum wages scheme to ensure employees are not affected in the city. Talking to reporters here, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that the minimum wages offered by the central government are even higher than the 37% hike notified by the state government in March last year. “Since our March 2017 notification has been set aside by the HC on technical points, Delhi government has decided to adopt the minimum wage slabs that are currently applicable for the central government’s departments,” Rai said.

According to the Delhi labour minister, under the GOI’s scheme, skilled workers get Rs 17,498 per month as against Rs 16,858 under the Delhi government’s earlier notification. Unskilled workers get Rs 14,378 per month, compared to Delhi government’s Rs 13,896. Raid said the Delhi government will form a tripartite committee to implement the central government’s minimum wages in the national capital. The minister said that once the committee is formed, Delhi government will issue a notice seeking public feedback for two months. “After analysing all views, a notification will be issued and the new minimum wages will be implemented,” he said.