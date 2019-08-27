Defaulting on education loan? Here are the ways to prevent it

Here are some of the measures to help you prevent a default on the loan

Along with medical costs, the education cost in India has been on the rise over the years, both for secondary education and higher education. People generally take a loan to finance it. However, maintaining a loan is not always easy. For instance, similar to other types of loans, defaulting on an education loan ruins your credit score. The credit score effect is not only limited to the student, but even the parent or guarantor, who also gets affected. Defaulting on a loan not only effects an individual’s credit score, but also the loan and credit eligibility. Hence, the borrower’s chances of availing loans in the future also get reduced. According to experts, while facing difficulty while paying the EMIs, one can opt for other options such as rescheduling education loan, transferring balance or changing the lender.

