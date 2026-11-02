THE MARKET REGULATOR’S decision to make direct plans the default option on mutual fund websites from November 1 will ensure that do-it-yourself investors are directed towards the lower-cost option. Those who require professional guidance can still consciously opt for regular plans.

It will nudge investors to make an informed choice based on the services they need.

Direct plans, introduced in 2013, are great for more aware investors. If you know which fund is right for you, and do not react to every headline, then these are suitable for you. Regular plans are better for those who need hand-holding.

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Cost difference

The difference in costs between direct and regular plans can range from around 0.7–0.8% in large-caps to 1–1.3% in mid-cap funds. In flexi-cap funds, the gap is typically around 0.8–1%, while in liquid funds it is much lower at around 0.15–0.3%.

For instance, if you invest Rs 10,000 a month in a mid-cap fund through systematic investment plan (SIP), the corpus after 10 years (assuming returns of 14%) in case of direct investing will be Rs 24.66 lakh. In case of a regular plan it will be `23.21 lakh, a difference of Rs 1.45 lakh. “Stretch it to 20 years and these numbers multiply because the investor loses out on both the additional expenses and the compounding on that amount,” says Shashank Udupa, founder, Vayu Capital.

Rising direct investing

The share of retail investors in direct plans rose to 36.7% in March 2026 from 21.4% in March 2021, data from Amfi-Crisil Factbook 2026 show. Young investors (18-34 years) prefer the direct route due to growing digital and financial literacy. However, investors over the age of 58 prefer regular plans — 22.4% in March 2026 against18.5% in March 2021 —indicating the role of distributor-led advice.

Investors in regular schemes hold on to their portfolio for a longer time. As of March 2026, the share of regular investments with a holding period of five years-plus was 23.5% as compared with 14% in the case of direct investments, underscoring the role distributors play in keeping investors calm during tough times.

They provide support through portfolio reviews, rebalancing and help investors avoid herd behaviour. “The value of a distributor lies not just in selecting funds but in helping investors remain disciplined and aligned with their long-term financial objectives,” says Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Experts say investors can pay a fee to a Sebi-registered investment adviser for advice. The cost of advice remains separate from the cost of the product. “A flat or percentage fee for advice and holding direct plans often works out cheaper than paying trail commission,” says Sonam Srivastava, CEO, Wright Research. That way, an adviser is not nudged to recommend a fund because it pays more.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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