Imagine you locked away Rs 5 lakh in a fixed deposit three years ago, relieved to escape the complexity of mutual funds. Then a friend who stayed in a debt fund—same money, same period—tells you his returns compounded tax-free until withdrawal, and he pulled out funds penalty-free when he needed them. Did you make the right call?

This is a question many retail investors are grappling with after 2023, when debt mutual funds lost their indexation benefits—a tax advantage that once made them clearly superior to fixed deposits for medium-term investing. With that edge gone, bank FDs look simpler: assured returns, no market fluctuations. But experts say the decision is not as straightforward as it may seem.

While taxation has become less favourable for debt funds, factors such as liquidity, compounding, interest-rate outlook and investment goals continue to play an important role in deciding between the two.

Debt funds remain competitive on returns

The return data suggests debt funds have remained competitive despite the tax changes. Category-average returns show liquid funds delivered 5.77% over the past year and a 6.69% CAGR over three years. Low-duration funds generated 5.61% over one year and a slightly higher 6.86% CAGR over three years.

(Source: Value Research/AMFI)

The numbers reveal an interesting trend. While liquid funds have marginally outperformed low-duration funds over the past year, low-duration funds have delivered slightly better returns over a three-year period. The difference is not significant, but it highlights that investors still have multiple debt fund options depending on their investment horizon and liquidity needs.

Tax parity doesn’t mean product parity

One of the biggest reasons investors moved to FDs was the removal of indexation benefits, which brought debt fund taxation broadly in line with fixed deposits for many investors. However, experts caution against looking at the comparison through a tax-only lens.

“Tax advantage was the major attraction of debt funds earlier. However, with the removal of indexation benefits, gains are now taxed at the investor’s slab rate, bringing debt funds at par with fixed deposits,” says Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

But John points out that FDs and debt funds are still taxed differently in practice. Interest earned on FDs is taxed every year, whereas debt fund gains are taxed only when investors redeem their units.

(Note: For resident individual investors; TDS rules may apply for NRIs.)

“In fixed deposits, interest is taxed every year on an accrual basis, which reduces the power of compounding. In contrast, debt funds are taxed only at the time of redemption, allowing returns to compound more efficiently,” adds Gibin John.

According to him, investors should evaluate debt funds on their overall benefits rather than taxation alone, as some of these advantages can offset the tax parity with FDs over time.

Here is a quick comparison of how the two products stack up across key parameters:

Parameter Fixed Deposit Debt Fund Returns Fixed, assured Market-linked, variable Taxation Accrual basis, taxed annually Taxed only on redemption, at slab rate Liquidity Penalty on premature exit Generally no lock-in or penalties Interest rate benefit None Can gain when rates fall Ideal for Certainty-seekers, retirees, emergency funds Medium-term goals, flexible investors

Liquidity remains a key differentiator

The loss of indexation may have changed the tax equation, but it did not eliminate several structural advantages debt funds continue to offer. Nitin Agrawal, CEO – Mutual Funds at InCred Money, believes many investors focused on one variable while ignoring others.

“The shift toward FDs post the indexation change is understandable, but it is a case of investors solving for one variable while ignoring several others,” says Nitin Agrawal, CEO – Mutual Funds, InCred Money.

For investors with a one-to-three-year investment horizon, Agrawal says the decision should primarily be driven by post-tax returns, liquidity and the interest-rate outlook. While taxation is now similar, he argues that debt funds continue to enjoy an edge on liquidity.

“Debt funds remain structurally superior. No penalties, no lock-ins, no calls to a relationship manager,” says Agrawal.

That flexibility can be particularly useful for investors who may need access to their money before maturity—something that often comes at a cost in traditional fixed deposits.

The interest-rate factor

Another key difference lies in how the two products respond to interest-rate movements. Fixed deposits offer certainty: investors know exactly what return they will earn. Debt funds, however, can benefit when interest rates fall and bond prices rise.

John says debt funds can potentially generate better returns during favourable interest-rate cycles, though investors must also be prepared for some volatility.

Since debt funds invest in bonds and fixed-income securities, rising interest rates can hurt returns, while falling rates can boost them. This interest-rate sensitivity is one of the biggest factors investors should consider before choosing a debt fund.

Among the various categories, liquid funds and money market funds carry the least interest-rate risk, while short-duration and low-duration funds carry moderate risk but can benefit meaningfully in a rate-easing cycle.

“Even modest capital appreciation in a rate-easing cycle can help debt funds deliver better pre-tax returns than an FD,” says Nitin Agrawal.

For investors uncomfortable with NAV fluctuations, he says money market and short-duration funds can help reduce interest-rate risk while retaining liquidity benefits.

Focus on goals, not just returns

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says investors should start with their financial goals and time horizon rather than comparing headline returns alone.

“A fixed deposit offers certainty, with a fixed interest rate and capital protection. Debt funds invest in bonds and money market instruments, offering market-linked returns that can fluctuate with market conditions,” Shetty noted.

Shetty also highlights another factor often ignored in the FD-versus-debt-fund debate: inflation.

“A product earning 7% may not necessarily be creating wealth if inflation and taxes significantly reduce the real return. The focus should be on what remains in hand after both taxes and inflation.”

He adds that liquidity should also be part of the decision-making process. Premature FD withdrawals can attract penalties, whereas debt funds generally provide easier access to money, subject to settlement timelines and exit-load conditions.

Which investors should choose what?

Experts agree that FDs continue to be a suitable choice for investors who prioritise certainty above everything else. Retirees, emergency fund holders and those saving for near-term goals may prefer knowing exactly what return they will earn.

Debt funds, meanwhile, may appeal to investors who are willing to accept limited fluctuations in exchange for flexibility, liquidity and the possibility of better returns in favourable market conditions.

“Indexation removal changed the tax calculus, it did not change the fundamental utility of debt funds,” Nitin Agrawal added.

He believes categories such as money market funds and ultra-short-duration funds continue to offer strong liquidity advantages, while short-duration funds could benefit if the RBI’s rate cycle remains accommodative.

Shetty, meanwhile, says investors need not view the choice as an either-or decision. For many households, a combination of both products may work best—FDs for emergency savings and near-term requirements, and debt funds for surplus money earmarked for medium-term goals.

Ultimately, the loss of indexation benefits may have reduced the tax appeal of debt funds, but it has not made them irrelevant. For conservative investors, the choice between FDs and debt funds should now be driven less by taxation and more by liquidity needs, risk tolerance, investment horizon and return expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax or legal advice. Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s financial goals, risk appetite, investment horizon and tax situation. Past performance of mutual funds does not guarantee future returns. Investors are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Views expressed by experts are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Financial Express.

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