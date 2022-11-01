The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has revised the rate of Dearness Relief (DR) for some Central Government pensioners receiving their pension under the 5th Pay Commission. These pensioners will now get up to 396% of the basic ex-gratia as DR with effect from July 1, 2022.

In an Office Memorandum dated 31 October 2022, the DoPPW said that DR admissible to the CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC series shall be enhanced with effect from 01.07.2022 in the following manner:

(i) The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs.3000, Rs.1000, Rs.750 & Rs.650 for Group A, B, C & D respectively with effect from 4th June, 2013 shall now be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 381% of the basic ex-gratia to 396% of the basic ex-gratia with effect from 01.07.2022.

The following categories of CPF beneficiaries shall be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 373% of the basic ex-gratia to 388% of the basic ex-gratia with effect from 01.07.2022:

(a) The widows and eligible dependent children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service prior to 01.01.1986 or who had died while in service prior to 01.01.1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia @ Rs.645 per month with effect from 4th June, 2013 .

(b) Central Government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before 18.11.1960 and are in receipt of ex-gratia payment of Rs. 654, Rs.659, Rs.703 and Rs.965.

The DoPPW said that payment of DR involving a fraction of a rupee will be rounded off to the next higher rupee. Also, it will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authorities, including the nationalized banks, etc. to calculate the quantum of DR payable in each individual case.