DA Hike Update: With March already halfway through, central government employees and pensioners are once again watching closely for the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announcement for the January–June cycle.

Every year, the Centre revises DA twice — and over time, a clear pattern has emerged. The first hike (January–June cycle) is usually announced around Holi, while the second (July–December cycle) comes around Diwali.

Previous years’ pattern suggests announcement may be near

If we look at the past few years, the timing of the DA hike announcement broadly aligns with the Holi period:

2025: March 28 (Holi on March 14)

2024: March 7 (Holi on March 25)

2023: March 24 (Holi on March 8)

2022: March 30 (Holi on March 18)

This trend indicates that even if Holi has already passed, the announcement is typically made in March itself, often towards the end of the month. This has raised expectations that the government may announce the DA hike soon.

Current DA and expected increase

At present, central government employees are getting 58% DA.

For a Level 1 employee:

Basic pay: ₹18,000

Current DA (58%): ₹10,440

Based on inflation data and calculations linked to the AICPI index, a 2% hike is expected in this revision.

If that happens:

New DA rate: 60%

Revised DA amount: ₹10,800

This means a monthly increase of about ₹360 for Level 1 employees.

Will March salary include the hiked DA?

This is the key question many employees are asking.

Even if the government announces the DA hike in the coming days, it is unlikely to reflect in the March salary or pension.

The reason is administrative:

First, the announcement is made by the Cabinet and then a formal notification is issued. After that, departments process the implementation, and finally, banks update salary and pension payments.

Since March is already well underway, this process may not be completed in time.

As a result, the revised DA is likely to reflect in April salary and pension. Employees and pensioners will receive arrears for January, February and March.

7th Pay Commission over, 8th still some time away

The DA hike this time is also important because of the transition phase in pay commissions.

The 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025, and the 8th Pay Commission has begun work. However, its report is expected only after around 14–18 months from November 2025. This means employees will have to depend on DA revisions for relief in the near term.

Demand to merge DA with basic pay gains traction

One of the key demands from employee unions is the merger of 50% DA/DR with basic pay and pension. This demand was part of suggestions sent for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission. However, it was not included in the final ToR released in November 2025.

Now, with the 7th Pay Commission over and the 8th Pay Commission still far from implementation, employees are hoping that the government may consider this demand to provide interim relief against rising prices.

ALSO READ Pension revision for retirees: Govt response comes amid rising 8th Pay Commission expectations

What to expect now

DA hike announcement is expected in March, based on past trends

Likely increase: 2% (from 58% to 60%)

March salary unlikely to include revised DA

April salary may reflect the hike, along with 3 months’ arrears

Summing up…

The timing pattern around Holi, along with inflation data, suggests that a DA hike announcement is likely soon. While the benefit may not come in March salary, employees and pensioners can expect the revised amount and arrears in the coming month.

At the same time, attention is also shifting to bigger issues like the merger of DA with basic pay, especially as the wait for the 8th Pay Commission continues.