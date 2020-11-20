  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dearness Allowance to CPSE employees freezed till June 30, 2021 – Check details

Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:20 PM

As and when the decision to release the future installment of Dearness Allowance is taken by the Government, the rates will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate.

Dearness Allowance Latest News: In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional installments of Dearness Allowance payable to Employees of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) drawing pay as per 2017, 2007, 1997, 1992 and 1987 IDA pay revision guidelines, due from 01.10.2020 shall not be paid.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) issued an Office Memorandum dated November 19, 2020 to this effect. The additional installments of Dearness Allowances due from 01.01.2021 and 01.04.2021, shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance at current rates (effective 01.07.2020) will continue to be paid.

As and when the decision to release the future installment of Dearness Allowance due from 01.07.2021 is taken by the Government, the rates of Dearness Allowance as effective from 01.10.2020, 01.01.2021 and 01.04.2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from 01.07.2021. No arrears for the period from 01.10.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall be paid.

The above guidelines shall be applicable in case of Executives and Non-Unionised Supervisors of CPSEs drawing 2017, 2007, 1997, 1992 & 1987 IDA pay scales. The DA rates in case of CPSE employees drawing CDA pay scales has already been frozen vide DPE’s OM No. W-02/0038/2017-DPE(WC)-GL-IX/20 dated 28.04.2020 in line with the Department of Expenditure’s OM No. 1/1/2020- E.1(B) dated 23.04.2020 in this regard.

With the government facing revenue crunch due to virtual stalling of business activities since March 24, when the lockdown began, the government has recently announced cost-cutting measures, including slashing the Budget allocation of most departments by up to 40%. The government has also appealed to its staff to voluntarily donate one day’s pay in April to the PM-CARES fund.

