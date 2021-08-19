Dearness Allowance rates for Central government employees revised – Check details

The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall remain the same.

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has recently issued a memorandum regarding the Revised rates of Dearness Allowance to the employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission effective 01.07.2021 and as per 5th Central Pay Commission from 01.07.2021.

As per 6th Central Pay Commission

Reference the Office Memorandum (OM) dated 25 October, 2019 revising the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) w.e.f. 01.07.2019 in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission and the OM dated 23.04. 2020 vide which instalments of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, were frozen.

As per the recent OM, the rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies shall be enhanced from the existing 164% to 189% of the Basic Pay with effect from 01.07.2021.

The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall remain at 164%.

As per 5th Central Pay Commission

Reference to the OM dated 25 October, 2019 revising the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) w.e.f. 01.07.2019 in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission and the OM dated 23.04.2020 vide which instalments of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, were frozen.

The rate of DA admissible to above categories of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies shall be enhanced from the existing 312% to 356% of the Basic Pay with effect from 01.07.2021.

The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall remain at 312%