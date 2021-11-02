Dearness Allowance hike: Upto 12% more DA for Central Govt, CAB employees paid under 6th, 5th pay commissions

Representative image

Dearness Allowance rates have been revised for employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies (CAB) receiving salary as per 6th and 5th Pay Commissions respectively.

For employees receiving salary as per 6th pay commission, the rate of DA has been increased by 7%.

In an Office Memorandum (O.M) dated 1st November 2021, the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure (DoE) said that rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, has been increased from the existing rate of 189% to 196% of the Basic Pay. The increased DA would be effective from 15th July, 2021.

“…the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 189% to 196% of the Basic Pay with effect from 15t July, 2021,” DoE said.

For employees receiving salary as per the 5th pay commission, the DA has been hiked by 12%.

In another O.M. dated 1st November 2021, DoE said the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, would be increased from 356% to 368% of the Basic Pay. The increased DA would be effective from 1st July, 2021.

“…the rate of Dearness Allowance in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 356% to 368% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2021,” DoE said.