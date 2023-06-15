Dearness Allowance hike news: 16% increase in DA rate for these Central Government Employees

Latest Dearness Allowance (DA) Hike News June 2023: The rate of DA for employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who are continuing to draw their salary as per the 5th Pay Commission has been increased by 16%. The previous rate of DA for these employees was 396% of the Basic Pay. After revision, the new rate of DA for them will be 412% of Basic Pay. The revised DA rate will be applicable from January 1, 2023.

“…the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 396% to 412% of basic pay w.e.f. 01.01.2023,” the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance said in an Office Memorandum dated 12th June 2023.

In April 2023, the DOE increased the rate of DA from 212% to 221% for employees of Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies receiving their salary as per the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay under the 6th Central Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission DA hike

The Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees receiving salary as per the 7th Pay Commission was increased from 38% to 42% of Basic Pay with effect from 1st January 2023. The Government announced this DA hike in April 2023.

The rate of Dearness Relief (DR) was also increased from 38% to 42% for Central Government pensioners receiving their pension as per 7th Pay Commission.

“…the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 38% to 42% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st January 2023,” the DoE had said in an Office Memorandum dated April 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Central Government employees are expecting another DA hike in July. It is expected that he rate of dearness allowance may be increased from 42% to 45%.