Dearness Allowance Hiked! Employees, pensioners of this state get 5 per cent DA raise

Dearness Allowance (DA) Hike 2020: Here’s good news for employees and pensioners of the state government of Himachal Pradesh. The state government today announced a hike of 5 per cent DA hike for its employees and pensioners. The DA hike would apply from July 1, 2019.
“Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced 5% DA (dearness allowance) to the employees & pensioners of the State Government from 01.07.2019,” news agency ANI tweeted.
