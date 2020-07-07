  • MORE MARKET STATS

No Dearness Allowance Hike till July 2021 for employees of this state! Here’s what they will get

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 1:28 PM

Dearness Allowance Hike latest news today: There will be no dearness allowance hike for state government employees in Haryana till July 2020.

Dearness Allowance Hike latest news today: There will be no dearness allowance hike for state government employees in Haryana till July 2020. They will, however, continue to get DA at the current rates. The Government of Haryana has issued order for freezing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners respectively at current rates till July 2021 due to COVID-19.

