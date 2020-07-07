No Dearness Allowance Hike till July 2021 for employees of this state! Here’s what they will get

Dearness Allowance Hike latest news today: There will be no dearness allowance hike for state government employees in Haryana till July 2020. They will, however, continue to get DA at the current rates. The Government of Haryana has issued order for freezing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners respectively at current rates till July 2021 due to COVID-19.

(more details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.