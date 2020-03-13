Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees! Modi Cabinet approves 4% DA increase

By: |
Updated: March 13, 2020 12:51:13 PM

Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees! The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees by 4 per cent

dearness allowance hike for central government employees, 7th pay commission latest news todayDearness allowance hiked for central government employees as per 7th pay commission.

Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees: Good news for Central Government Employees! The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees by 4 per cent, news agency ANI reported. This comes days after the Government has told the Rajya Sabha that Dearness Allowance was due to Central Government Employees from January 1, 2020.

ALSO READ | Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees: What Govt told Parliament

Related News

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees! Modi Cabinet approves 4% DA increase
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stock Market Investment: You cannot afford to be jittery in this market
2Retirement planning: Do not ignore individual pension plans
3Only indemnity-based health insurance plans to cover corona claims