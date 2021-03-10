  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dearness Allowance Hike: DA to be restored, revised higher rate for Central Government Employees soon!

Updated: Mar 10, 2021 9:29 AM

Dearness Allowance, 7th Pay Commission Central Government Employees DA Latest News: Anurag Thakur said the previous three rates will be "restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates effective from 01-07-2021."

Dearness Allowance, 7th Pay Commission Central Government Employees DA Latest News: Central Government Employees may soon get revised DA at higher rates soon. Dearness Allowance is due to be provided to the Central Government Employees from July 01, 2021.

The Union Government has informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that as and when the decision to release the future instalment of DA is taken, the rates of DA as effective from 01-01-2020, 01-07-2020 and 01-01-2021 will be restored prospectively.

Also, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry said that the previous three rates will be “restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates effective from 01-07-2021.” This effectively means that the revised DA rate would be higher than the one at which frozen last year.

The Central Government had frozen the three instalments of DA and Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government Employees and Pensioners due from 01-01-2020, 01-07-2020 and 01-01-2021 in view of the Covid Pandemic. Thakur said that the DA and DR freeze has helped the government save Rs 27530.08 crore. This amount will “help to tide over the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said.

