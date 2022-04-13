Dearness allowance for central government employees – Check revised rates effective January 1, 2022

The Department of Expenditure of the Minsitry of Finance has issued Office Memorandums with revised rates of dearness allowance to the employees of central government and central autonomous bodies who draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale or Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission and 6th Central Pay Commission effective from January 1, 2022.

The rate of dearness allowance (DA) in respect of employees of central government and central autonomous bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale or Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing 368 per cent to 381 per cent effective from January 1, 2022.

The rate of dearness allowance (DA) in respect of employees of central government and central autonomous bodies who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised Pay Scale or Grade Pay as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing 196 per cent to 203 per cent of Basic Pay effective from January 1, 2022.

The Grant of Dearness Relief to central government pensioners or family pensioners had also been revised effective from January 1, 2022.

The Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 31 per cent to 34 per cent effective from January 1, 2022.

It will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authorities, including the nationalized banks, etc. to calculate the quantum of DR payable in each individual case.

Some of the categories to which the revised rates will apply:

Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt. absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies

The Armed Forces Pensioners, Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service

All India Service Pensioners

Railway Pensioners/family pensioners