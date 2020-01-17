Dearness Allowance at 17.2% from January 2020 for these CPSE employees! Check DA for others

The Office memorandum is related to the payment of IDA at revised rates for the Board level and below Board level posts in CPSEs.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has released different Office Memorandum (OM) to all the administrative ministries and departments of the Government of India. The O.M. is related to the payment of Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) at revised rates for the Board level and below Board level posts including non-unionised supervisors in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The revised rates pertain to three different periods:

Revision of scales of pay w.e.f. 01.01.2017

Revision of scales of pay w.e.f. 01.01.2007

Revision of scales of pay w.e.f. 01.01.1997

I. Revision of pay scales w.e.f. 01.01.2017

The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the Board level and below Board level executives and non-unionized supervisors of CPSEs have been indicated in the O.M. issued in August 2017. The next instalment for revision of rates of DA was due from 01.01.2020. Accordingly, the rate of DA payable to the executives and non-unionized supervisors of CPSEs is as follows:

(a) Date from which payable: 01.01.2020

(b) Average AICPI (2001=100) for the quarter of September, 2019 — November ., 2019

September 2019 – 322

October 2019 – 325

November 2019 – 328

Average of the quarter – 325

(c) Link Point: 277.33 (as on 01.01.2017)

(d) Increase over link point: 47.67 (325 minus 277.33)

(e) DA Rate w.e.f. 01.01.2020: 17.2% [(47.67 +277.33) x 100]

The rate of DA of 17.2 per cent would be applicable in the case of Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) employees who have been allowed revised pay scales (2017) as per DPE O.Ms. dated 03.08.2017, 04.08.2017 & 07.09.2017.

II. Revision of scales of pay w.e.f. 01.01.2007

The rate of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs (2007 pay revision) is as follows:

a) Date from which payable: 01 .01 .2020

b) Average AICPI (2001=100) for the quarter September ‘2019 – November’ 2019

September , 2019 – 322

October , 2019 – 325

Nov, 2019 – 328

Average of the quarter – 325

c) Link Point : 126.33 (as on 01.01 .2007)

d) Increase over link point : 198.67 (325 minus 126.33)

e) DA Rate w.e.f. 01.01.2020 : 157.3% [(198.67 / 126.33) x 100]

These rates are applicable in the case of IDA employees, who have been allowed revised pay scales (2007) as per DPE O.M. Dated 26.11.2008, 09.02.2009 and 02.04.2009.

III. Revision of scales of pay w.e.f. 01.01.1997

The rate of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs (1997 pay revision) is as follows:

a) Date from which payable: 01 .01 .2020

b) Average AICPI (1960=100) for the quarter Sept. ‘2019 – Nov.’ 2019

September 2019 – 7350

October 2019 – 7418

November 2019 – 7487

Average of the quarter – 7418

c) Link Point : 1708 (as on 01.01 .1997)

d) Increase over link point : 57 10 (741 8-I 708)

e) Revised DA Rate w.e.f. 01.01.2020 : 334.3% [(5710+ 1708) x 100]

These rates are applicable in the case of IDA employees, whose pay have been revised with effect from 01.01.1997 as per DPE O.M. dated 25.06.1999