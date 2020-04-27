Dearness Allowance Hike: States which have followed Central Government’s DA increase suspension

Check latest details on Dearness Allowance 7th pay commission latest news today on DA hike for state government employees.

Dearness Allowance Hike Freeze Latest News: As expected, some states have started announcing DA hike freeze for their employees, just like the Central Government did last week. While the Centre’s decision came of Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday issued an order to suspend the fresh DA hikes given to the state employees, teachers and pensioners in view of the falling state revenue due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per the official order of the UP government, the DA allowance hike would be suspended between January 2020 and June 2021. This decision will impact over 16 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees and officers, around 3 lakh teachers and 12 lakh, pensioners. However, DA would continue to be paid in UP at the rates set on July 1, 2019.

Apart from DA, the UP government also suspended six other allowances till March 31, 2021. These are city compensatory allowance; secretariat allowance; special pay for police officials in the Crime Branch, CB-CID, Economic Offence wing, vigilance department, and special investigation branch; research allowance and design allowance for officers and employees of the Public Works Department (PWD); and I&P allowance paid to irrigation officers and employees, IE reported.

DA freeze in Maharashtra?

After the Central Government and Uttar Pradesh government, it has been reported than Maharashtra government is also going to freeze Dearness Allowance hike for its employees. However, an official notification in this regard is yet to come out. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by Coronavirus with over 7000 cases till today.

On Thursday last week, the Central Government had announced the decision to freeze the dearness allowance (DA) hikes for the central government staff and dearness relief (DR) for Central Government pensioners for the period between January 2020 and July 2021.

Several governments across the country are planning cost-cutting measures to tide over the Coronavirus crisis. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has reached near 28,000 today while over 800 COVID-19 patients have died.