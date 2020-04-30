Dearness Allowance Hike: These states freeze DA, DR after Central Government Employees, Pensioners

Now, Delhi government has frozen DA, DR for its employees, pensioners

Dearness Allowance Latest News: Days after DA, DR freeze for Central Government Employees and pensioners respectively, Delhi government has also decided to put on hold the hike in the inflation-linked allowances. This decision will affect around 2.2 lakh employees and pensioners of Delhi government till July 2021. In Delhi, the hike in DA for employees and DR for pensioners were due from January 2020. In an official statement, Delhi finance department endorsed the Central government’s order to freeze hike in DA and DR till July 2021. However, Delhi government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate — 17 per cent — till June 30, 2021.

News agency PTI quoted a Delhi government official as saying, “The Centre’s order on the issue of DA and DR has been endorsed by the Delhi government and it will also be applicable on Delhi government employees and pensioners.” The official further said that the money saved by the decision can be used to combat COVID-19 in the national capital.

In March this year, the Central government had announced a 4 per cent increase in DA and DR for its 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners beginning January 1, 2020 respectively. However, the Central Government recently stopped the inflation-linked allowance in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have followed suit.

Hike in DA/Dr is decided by the government on the bases of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

DA freeze in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Government last week suspended the fresh DA hikes given to the state employees, teachers and pensioners. An official order of the UP government said that DA allowance hike would be suspended between January 2020 and June 2021. This decision of UP government would impact over 16 lakh state government employees and officers, around 3 lakh teachers and 12 lakh, pensioners. However, they would continue to get DA at the rates set on July 1, 2019.

DA freeze in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has also stopped DA and DR hikes for its employees and pensioners at current rates till July 2021. The state government’s order will apply to teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies and employees governed by UGC, among others.