Dearness Allowance applicable to private sector EPS 1995 pensioners? Here’s what Modi govt says

Modi govt says DA not applicable to private sector workers covered by EPS 1995. Representational image

Dearness Allowance News: There is no provision to provide Dearness Allowance (DA) private sector pensioners covered by the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS), according to the Finance Ministry. Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday, “As informed by Ministry of Labour and Employment, there is no provision under EPS, 1995, to provide dearness allowance.”

Thakur also said in his written reply that since 1st September 2014, the Government has fixed minimum pension at Rs 1000 per month under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and no decision has been taken by the Government to increase the minimum pension amount under EPS 1995.

“As informed by Ministry of Labour and Employment, under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, the Government, w.e.f. 01.09.2014, has fixed minimum pension at Rs. 1000 per month by providing budgetary support keeping in view the widespread demand. At present, decision to enhance the minimum pension under EPS, 1995, has not been taken,” said Thakur.

The minister’s statement came in response to questions on “whether any ceiling has been fixed with regard to the minimum pension to persons working in private sector” and “whether Government proposes to increase the said ceiling and also to review the existing pension scheme for such private sector.” he was also asked whether Dearness Allowance is applicable to EPS 1995 pensioners.

ALSO READ | Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees! Modi Cabinet approves 4% DA increase

In reply to a similar query regarding hike un minimum pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 under EPS 1995 on 4th March 2020, Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar had said, ” no decision has been taken to increase the minimum pension under EPS, 1995 from Rs.1,000/- to Rs.2,000/- per month, as recommended by the High Empowered Monitoring Committee.”

Restoration of normal pension

Gangwar has also said, “As per recommendations made by High Empowered Monitoring Committee constituted by the Government for complete evaluation and review of Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, the Government vide Notification G.S.R. No. 132(E) dated 20.02.2020 has implemented a recommendation regarding restoration to normal pension after completion of fifteen years from the date of such commutation, in respect of those members who availed the benefit of commutation of pension under the erstwhile paragraph 12A of this Scheme, on or before the 25th day of September, 2008.”

Recently, the Union Government hiked Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central Government Employees and Pensioners by 4 per cent.