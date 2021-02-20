DDA’s housing scheme: Over 22,000 applicants made payment till date

The scheme is completely online, done through newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats.

The Delhi Development Authority has received payment from over 22,500 applicants of its new housing scheme till date, officials said on Saturday.

Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16 for the scheme that was launched in January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer, they said.

“As of now, 22,536 applicants have made payment for different categories of flats. However, the reconciliation of our data with data received from the empanelled banks is still underway. So, the final figure will be a bit different from the current figure,” a senior official said.

Many applicants had faced issues while making payment online and some of them had made payments but their status via DDA website was not reflecting it. So, DDA is reconciling data from both sides.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group category.

Maximum number of flats have been offered in the MIG category — 757.

Among those who have made the payment, 5,006 applicants were in the EWS category; 2,373 in the LIG category and 15,157 in the MIG and HIG categories, the official said.

These flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254; 52 and 291, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories; while MIG ones are in 2 BHK category.

In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore, the brochure said.

In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore, it said.

MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri, the officials said.

As the scheme is online, applicants will have to visit DDA office only for the purpose of execution deed.

Eligible allottees may avail benefits under credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)- Housing for All (Urban), the DDA had earlier said.

Since a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).