DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Number of flats reduced; only 8,438 alloted in draw

The DDA on Tuesday held the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2019 for which only 10,294 flats were put on offer, out of the original kitty of nearly 18,000 units. Even in the final draw of lots, out of 10,294, only 8,438 flats were alloted in various categories from 45,012 applicants, a senior official told reporters.

“The original total quantum of 17,921 flats was reduced to 10,294 as very less number of people applied for flats in Narela, especially in the EWS category,” another senior official told PTI.

The scheme, which is completely online had ended on June 10, and was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA had received about 50,000 applications, the urban body had earlier said. “People had the option to mark seven choices, depending on flat types and area, and less flats were picked in random computer-based draw of lots, as many applicants did not choose Narela options,” the official said.

The draw of lots for the scheme was held at the Conference Room of Vikas Sadan, and the process was streamed live on the web through the DDA website.

Saroj Yadav, an applicant in the disabled category, was the first one to be picked up as an overall successful allottee, and got an MIG flat on ground floor in Vasant Kunj. Ved Prakash Thakur was the first successful allottee in the general category, who got a flat on fifth floor in Vasant Kunj.

Persons with disability are given first preference in the draw of lots to get the ground floor, the DDA official said. The draw of lots was held in the presence of retired high court judge, justice S N Aggarwal, Prof Anshul Kumar of IIT-Delhi and Deputy Director General of NIC Vishnu Chandra, he said.

Many interested applicants also visited the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan at INA to watch the proceedings at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra, on a screen. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a low response. The deadline for the same was May 10 earlier. The flats were on offer in four categories — HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. Of the 45,012 final applicants, 36,409 belong to General category, 5,021 Scheduled Castes and 2,025 Scheduled Tribes and 97 war widows, among others, the senior official said.