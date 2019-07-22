DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Know the date, timing of Lottery, and how to watch it live

Live telecast of the lucky draw will also be available, wherein DDA flat applicants can watch the telecast through web streaming on the DDA website.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Lottery Date, Timing, Live Streaming: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the time and date of the lottery draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2019. DDA will be conducting a lottery draw at its headquarters on 23 July, for allotment of flats to applicants. About 18,000 flats were put on sale, the application for which closed on 10 June, under the DDA Housing Scheme 2019.

According to the Delhi Development Authority, the lucky draw will be held at the authority’s headquarters Vikas Sadan on July 23 at 12:30 p.m. onwards. The lottery draw will be held in the presence of judges and senior officials of the authority and will be based on a random number generation system.

Live telecast of the lucky draw will also be available, wherein DDA flat applicants can watch the telecast through web streaming on the DDA website. By visiting the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan, applicants can also watch the live proceedings at the Nagrik Suvidha Kendra.

Under this scheme, flats will only be allotted through the lottery system and to the unsuccessful applicants, the application money will be refunded later on. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 put on sale about 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. The scheme was launched on 25 March and was open till 10 June. In case of leftover flats after the lottery, it would be re-advertised at reduced rates, which will make these flats available to the economically-weaker section at concessional rates.

The Delhi Development Authority had approved a proposal as part of the online Housing Scheme 2019 to reduce the cost of EWS flats in Narela, by up to 40% of the construction cost. The modified rates would now apply to the allottees of the current scheme.