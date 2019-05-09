DDA Housing Scheme 2019 application deadline extended till June 10

By: |
Updated: May 9, 2019 3:31:10 PM

The flats available in four categories are -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), he said.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 application, DDA Housing Scheme 2019 application deadline, HIG, MIG, LIG, EWS, Delhi Vasant KunjThe scheme was to earlier close by May 10. (Representational image)

The Delhi Development Authority’s new online scheme, which was launched in March, has been extended by a month till June 10, officials said. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 launched on March 25, offers nearly 18,000 flats across four categories. The scheme was to earlier close by May 10. “As many as 17,922 flats are on offer on four categories — HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. The scheme closes on May 10,” a senior DDA official had earlier said.

The flats available in four categories are — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), he said. For the economic weaker section (EWS) category, application fee is Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the LIG category and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.

Also read: Should you go for a pre-approved loan? Here’s all you need to know

The scheme is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. From application to verification and other formalities, all processes would be conducted online, the officials said. Application forms can be accessed online on websites of 13 empanelled banks, they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. DDA Housing Scheme 2019 application deadline extended till June 10
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition