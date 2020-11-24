DCB Bank launches Health Plus Fixed Deposit with free medical services, healthcare benefits

Depositors can earn 6.90% interest per annum on 700 days fixed deposit.

DCB Bank has announced a multi-benefit fixed deposit product – DCB Health Plus FD – that offers attractive returns (6.90% interest per annum) on a 700-day fixed deposit along with free medical services and healthcare benefits.

The ‘Health Plus’ services offered in a graded scale and matched with the Fixed Deposit amount are provided by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Health Plus benefits include:

Teleconsultation and face-to-face appointments with empaneled general physicians, specialists and emergency services.

Moreover, the customer can avail special pricing for prescribed pharmacy expenses. During challenging times such as the pandemic, contactless (over the phone or video) teleconsultation proves to be a boon as many individuals are skeptical to visit out-patient department (OPD) at hospitals due to health and safety concerns.

Now-a-days, not many policies extend a wide range of health benefits for senior citizens. ‘Health Plus’ services prove to be a smart choice. No medical tests or hospitalisation are required to avail of the benefits, which are available for resident Indians between the ages of 18 and 70 years (or not yet completed 71 years).

DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposit customer can utlise these services by simply downloading the ICICI Lombard ILTakeCare app from Apple Store or Google Playstore. These benefits are available for a year and, if left unused, it does not carry forward to the next year. However, similar benefits would still be available to deposit holders in the following year as well, until the duration of DCB Health Plus FD.

DCB Bank Head of Retail and SME Banking, Praveen Kutty said, “DCB Fixed Deposits never go out of style! Customers have a need and DCB Bank creates Fixed Deposits that provide real value. Teleconsultation and online interaction have surged during the lockdown. DCB Bank offers new-age solutions with the traditional FD. The new DCB Health Plus FD is smart and practical that will help deposit holders grow their wealth and preserve their health at the same time. Health Plus FD is testimony to DCB Bank’s strategy to launch innovative products that adapt to changing times and fulfil a customer’s need.”