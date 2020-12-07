  • MORE MARKET STATS

DCB Bank cuts benchmark one-year MCLR by 0.18%

By: |
December 7, 2020 3:59 PM

Private sector DCB Bank on Monday said it has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) by up to 0.18 per cent across various tenors.

The one-year MCLR is the rate against which most of the consumer loans are priced.

Private sector DCB Bank on Monday said it has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) by up to 0.18 per cent across various tenors. The benchmark one-year MCLR has been cut to 9.67 per cent, the bank said in a release. It was 9.85 per cent earlier.

The one-year MCLR is the rate against which most of the consumer loans are priced. The new rates will come to effect from December 8, 2020, DCB Bank said. Among other tenor loans – ranging from overnight to six-month, the MCLRs are cut by 0.03 per cent each to 8.22-9.52 per cent. PTI

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. DCB Bank cuts benchmark one-year MCLR by 0.18%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Bank launches iMobile Pay app – Offers payments and banking services to all bank customers
2Unique advantages of buying term insurance plan online – Know them before purchasing
3Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance ABSLI Assured Income Plus – Check Features