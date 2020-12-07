DCB Bank cuts benchmark one-year MCLR by 0.18%

The one-year MCLR is the rate against which most of the consumer loans are priced. The new rates will come to effect from December 8, 2020, DCB Bank said. Among other tenor loans – ranging from overnight to six-month, the MCLRs are cut by 0.03 per cent each to 8.22-9.52 per cent. PTI
