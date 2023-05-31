DBS Vantage Card features and benefits: DBS Bank India has launched the DBS Vantage Card, an invite-only, super premium credit card that offers new standards for exclusivity and personalised experiences. The bank said that this card will initially be offered to a select invitee list.

The new card from DBS Bank India provides a host of luxury and lifestyle rewards. “The ‘DBS Vantage Card’ is the first of the several meticulously designed credit cards from DBS Bank India’s proprietary card portfolio, to be launched later this year,” the bank said.

DBS Vantage Card is a metal card that comes with sought-after privileges including travel, fine dining, and complimentary sessions at prestigious golf courses.

The bank said that cardholders will receive benefits such as luxury hotel memberships through either Taj Epicure, ITC Culinaire or Club Marriott.

For discerning global travellers, the card offers low fees on international transactions and unlimited airport lounge access with a 24-hour Visa concierge service.

The DBS Vantage Card has made the most of the Bank’s strong ties to Singapore to develop a world-class proposition for travellers. The offering includes benefits such as a 0% markup fee on spending in Singapore and 1.75% on spending in other international markets. Additionally, cardholders will get exclusive discounts at select merchants in Singapore, the bank said.

Cardholders can also enjoy a 24-hour dedicated concierge service for travel, lifestyle, medical, and auto-related assistance, as well as one of the most unique duty-free offerings with 10% cashback (up to Rs 1,500 per month).

Eligibility

Eligibility for the “DBS Vantage Card” will be based on the applicant’s existing liability relationship with the Bank and credit history.

“As the demand for premium credit cards grows in the country, we believe that the DBS Vantage card will become one of the most sought-after of our proprietary cards and become a key enabler for our customers to ‘Live more, Bank Less’,” said Prashant Joshi, Managing Director & Head – Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India.

Sajish Pillai, Managing Director, Head of Assets and Strategic Alliances at DBS Bank India, said, “The distinctive DBS Vantage Card will delight our HNI customers in India. The thoughtfully designed card offers a range of privileges from complimentary membership to luxurious hotels, to a bespoke rewards program and unmatched global travel benefits.”

Special benefits

With the DBS Vantage Card, customers get special access to dining and stay experiences at 5-star hotels. They will also receive a welcome bonus of 10,000 Vantage Points (worth Rs 10,000) with their first transaction. In addition to the welcome bonus, DBS Vantage Card provides extra rewards based on spending thresholds. Cardholders can earn an additional 10,000 bonus points on spends of Rs 5,00,000 or 5,000 bonus points on spends of Rs 3,00,000 in a calendar quarter.

DBS Vantage cardholders will earn 8 Vantage Points on every Rs 200 spent internationally and 4 reward points on every Rs 200 spent domestically.

How to get

While this is an invite-only card, customers can check their eligibility on the DBS India website or reach out to the bank’s relationship managers for more details.

Complementary golfing sessions

The card offers signature golfing experiences with four complimentary sessions per calendar year.

Fee and charges

The DBS Vantage Card has an annual fee of Rs 50,000. However, for DBS Bank’s Treasures Elite segment of customers, it comes at a price of Rs 10,000 and for the Treasures segment, it is priced at Rs 20,000. Further, this fee can be waived on spends of Rs 10,00,000 and above in the preceding year, providing significant savings for the cardholders.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release issued by DBS Bank India. Please connect with the bank for any clarification or details.