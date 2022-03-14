Data Drive: Up, up and UPI…

Transaction through the Unified Payments Interface platform has picked up pace after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020; the volume of transactions has grown 3.6X and the value 4X, to Rs 8.3 trillion.

RBI’s move to introduce UPI123Pay, that will enable customers to use feature phones for payments, will push digital-payments adoption among those who do not own a smartphone, especially in the hinterland.

As bulk of the UPI transactions are small-ticket, UPI123Pay can transform the digital payment system.